Above 800 coronavirus patients in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 41,094 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of May 11, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

15,068 patients out of 40,692 coronavirus positive and 402 coronavirus negative are staying at COVID-19 hospitals. 802 of them are in critical condition, 186 are in extremely critical condition, while 105 are on life support.