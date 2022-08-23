EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:41, 23 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Above 800 Kazakhstanis more beat coronavirus

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 808 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the past2 4 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    4 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 2 in Almaty, 87 in Zhetysu region, 27 in Atyrau region, 2 in Abai region, 255 in Zhambyl region, 42 in West Kazakhstan, 193 in Karaganda region, 12 in Ulytau region, 54 in Kostanay region, 32 in Kyzylorda region, 46 in Mangistau region, 46 in Pavlodar region, 6 in Turkistan region raising the country’s recoveries to 1,349,996.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours 328 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!