Above 800 suffered tick bites in Kyzylorda rgn

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM The number of rural settlements facing a high risk of tick bites grew up to 127 in Kyzylorda region that is tenfold more as compared to the last year.

1,434 people suffered tick bites last year. One man died as a result of tick carrying diseases. Above 800 have already suffered tick bites in the region since the beginning of the year. Four of them are diagnosed with preliminary symptoms of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever.

The alarming spread of destructive insects causes great concern. Besides, new species of this blood sucker has been found in the region.