    14:01, 23 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Above 823,000 Kazakhstanis get 1st shot of COVID-19 vaccine

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Above 823,000 Kazakhstanis were administered the 1st shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform reports.

    «Since February 1, 823,498 people got the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, 132,803 the second. 8,397 people with underlying conditions were administered the 2 doses. No grave side effects were reported,» deputy director of the affiliate of the scientific centre of sanitary and epidemiological expertise and monitoring Manar Smagul said.

    0.4% of those vaccinated developed expected reactions such as local reactions, rise of temperature, short-term surge in blood pressure, redness and soreness around the injection site.


