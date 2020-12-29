EN
    13:02, 29 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Above 86% air passengers have PCR test results

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 8 international flights from Turkey, the UAE, Russia, Belarus and Azerbaijan arrived in Kazakhstan on December 28, the official Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread at the Kazakh Government reads.

    The majority of passengers had PCR test results.

    531 out of 614 had health certificates showing negative PCR test results for COVID-19. All those without medical certificates were taken upon arrival to quarantine hospitals to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus.


