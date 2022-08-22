EN
    09:13, 22 August 2022

    Above 900 recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 917 people in Kazakhstan recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    18 people beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 129 in Almaty, 14 in Almaty region, 13 in Zhetysu region, 377 in Zhambyl region, 64 in West Kazakhstan, 196 in Karaganda region, 14 un Ulytau region, 32 in Kyzylorda region, 34 in Mangistau region, 10 in Pavlodar region, 16 in Turkistan region. As a result the number of recovered rose to 1,349,188.

    As earlier reported, 478 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kazakhstan raising the country’s tally to 1,384,027.
