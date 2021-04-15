Above half million get COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry of Kazakhstan made public how many people have been inoculated against COVID-19 the nationwide as of April 15, its official website reads.

505,451 were administered the first dose of the vaccine, 107,970 the second shot. Most of them were vaccinated in Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities up to 107,150 and 43,457 correspondingly. 59,088 and 39,552 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Almaty and Turkestan regions correspondingly.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan began the mass vaccination against COVID-19 on February 1, 2021.