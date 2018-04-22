Above KZT 800 mln channeled for Alakol reconstruction works

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan region has presented The Pearl Altai tourist cluster at the KITF 2018 Kazakhstan's International Tourist Fair, our correspondent reports.

As stated there, East Kazakhstan is a unique region both in investment potential and heightened interest in mutual economic cooperation, including cooperation in tourist industry.



Thanks to its climatic and environmental conditions the region has potential to develop mountain skiing, ecological fishing and hunting, medical and recreational, cultural and coastal tourism. This year it is planned to channel KZT 817 million for reconstruction and development of Alakol Lake coast line. The region started for the first time the stagewise scientific research of health benefits of the lake. The first stage reveals 27 kinds of trace minerals so far and presence of health giving radon gas. Research works will continue further.



KITF is a major tourism forum in Central Asia.

It provides the exhibitors with an opportunity to present the world's best resorts, upscale hotels, convenient air flights, conclusive workshops, profit making decisions and special offers of leisure activities, and new solutions in the tourism industry.