    20:24, 19 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Abrayev, Kanapyanov became FIFA commissioners

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two representatives of Kazakhstan have been included in the list of FIFA commissioners for the forthcoming 2018 World Championship qualification round matches, Sports.kz reports.

    President of Kazakhstan’s Professional Football League Olzhas Abrayev and representative of the Kazakhstan Football Federation Kuanysh Kanapyanov were officially included in the list of the FIFA commissioners.

    The decision was taken at the meeting of the FIFA commissioners in Geneva. Both are among UEFA delegates too.

