ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Olzhas Abrayev has stepped down as Vice President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

His name was removed from the list of the KFF top management on its official website.



Olzhas Abrayev is the FIFA international futsal referee and the UEFA delegate.



Abrayev who held a number of posts at the federation refused to comment on the news.