Absolute volume of emissions grew two times in Kazakhstan in 15 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The absolute volume of emissions grew 2.1 times in Kazakhstan from 2001 through 2015, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev told at the sitting on transition to the green economy chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov.

"Kazakhstan had reduced the emissions by 3.18 billion tons from 1990 till 2014. At the same time, the absolute volume of emissions from 2001 through 2015 grew 2.1 times. The major part of emissions falls not just at the energy sector, but also at industry and agriculture," K. Bozumbayev said.

According to him, the Ministry of Energy estimated different scenarios of the situation and achievement of the set goals by 2030.

According to the estimations, it is believed that there will be positive macroeconomic effect from the policy aimed at emissions reductions. It was also forecast that the GDP growth pace would increase by 1.3 percent against the initial scenario by 2033. In case of signing of the Paris agreement Kazakhstan has enough potential of low-carbon development.