Abu Al-Waul: Saudi Arabia's longest cave attracts adventure seekers

Situated in the Harrat Khaybar volcanic field, in the Khaybar Governorate of the Madinah region, Abu Al-Waul Cave has become a popular destination for caving enthusiasts, researchers, and adventurers. It is the longest basalt cave in Saudi Arabia, stretching some 5 kilometers, SPA reported.

The Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) is working on projects to improve caves and other tourist sites, focusing on their geological and tourism potential. Cave tourism is attracting visitors to the Kingdom.

Photo credit: www.spa.gov.sa

SPA reporter's tour with cave exploration enthusiast Hassan Al-Rashidi revealed that Harrat Khaybar is home to many caves formed thousands of years ago. Recently uncovered by the SGS, Abu Al-Waul Cave derives its name from the abundance of ibex skeletons discovered within (waul being the Arabic plural for ibex).

Photo credit: www.spa.gov.sa

Al-Rashidi highlighted the tourism potential of Harrat Khaybar, due to its many caves and volcanoes, which offer the opportunity to study their geological formations and rock structure.

Al-Rashidi documents his explorations to provide valuable information for researchers, enthusiasts, and adventurers. This includes detailing cave locations, types, access routes, preservation methods, and organizing trips to these sites.