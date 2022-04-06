Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center launches Digital Arabic Lexicon Website

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has launched the Digital Arabic Lexicon website to support and enhance online Arabic content and establish an integrated digital reference for Arabic speakers and non-speakers alike, WAM reports.

The launch covers phase one of the project, with additional stages scheduled to be completed in successive. The website features the most common Arabic expressions as per digital Arabic blogs, boasting an innovative design including advanced features and illustrations that go with each term, audio features to learn correct pronunciations, and other options to clarify ideas and provide detailed explanations for non-Arabic speakers.

The site classifies words in alphabetical order and in streamlined lists that allow users to navigate words based on the number of letters they consist of. This allows visitors to access a wider vocabulary and explore numerous contexts and meanings in both Arabic and English.

«The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center continues its efforts to position Arabic as a leading language in the cultural, creative, and academic fields, as well as to promote mastery of the language among members of the community – native and non-native speakers alike,» said Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC.

«We are always exploring ways to use advanced technologies to our advantage and harness them to promote the Arabic language, which is incredibly rich in expressive vocabulary. The Digital Arabic Lexicon will be a tremendous asset for language learners, and a veritable treasure trove of knowledge and culture that underlines the great value our Arabic language adds to the world.»

The website includes a ‘Word of the Day’ feature that allows visitors to explore the wide range of Arabic vocabulary. It offers users free membership which comes with numerous beneficial features, such as saving ‘favourite’ search options to return to them quickly and at any time. The Digital Arabic Lexicon website can be accessed at

https://dictionary.alc.ae/.