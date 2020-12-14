Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment cooperation with Kazakh delegation

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed, with a delegation from Kazakhstan, opportunities for strengthening their commercial and investment cooperation and highlighted the UAE’s strategic advantages.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

At the meeting, Al Mheiri commended the distinguished relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan and stressed the chamber’s keenness to reinforce and develop their relations, as well as expand their cooperation and support Kazakh companies interested in investing in Abu Dhabi.

He also explained the strategic advantages offered by the UAE and Kazakhstan, which will help boost trade, noting that Abu Dhabi is a leading economic destination that attracts money and investment from around the world due to the approach adopted by the country's leadership, which created a system with suitable legislation and an advanced infrastructure.

Madiyev praised the meeting with the chamber and highlighted the deep fraternal ties between the two countries, stressing the importance of reinforcing their economic cooperation and benefitting from potential investment opportunities that Kazakhstan provides to Emirati investors in all sectors.

He also expressed his hope that the meeting will result in mutual visits between the chamber, Emirati investors and their Kazakh counterparts.