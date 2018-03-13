EN
    16:22, 13 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, SEC Caspiy agree on enhanced coop

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM A Memorandum to Enhance Business Cooperation between Mangistau region and the UAE was signed within the framework of region's delegation visit to the UAE, Kazinform refers to the press service of the regional administration.

    The document was signed by JSC NC Social-Entrepreneurship Corporation Caspiy and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

    In addition, the parties agreed to establish direct contacts between the entrepreneurs of the two countries and discuss the implementation of joint investment projects.

    It is also planned to attract foreign investment, new technologies, as well as resources to Mangistau region with the aim of increasing its competitiveness at the national and international levels through economic diversification.

     

