Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Kazakh President handed over Zayed Future Energy Prize to school students from Australia and Indonesia

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM A ceremony of awarding the laureates of the Zayed Future Energy Prize took place today during the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Zayed Future Energy Prize was founded in 2008 and is awarded annually within the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in five nominations: Large Corporation, Small and Medium Enterprise, Non-Profit Organization, Lifetime Achievement and Global High Schools.

The $500,000 award became a result of the vision of the late Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In Global High Schools nomination, the organizers distribute the prize among 5 regions: North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania – $100,000 to each of the regions.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan jointly handed over the prize to school students from Australia (Huonville High School) and Indonesia (Green Bali School). The laureates were awarded for their contribution to environmental protection and development of renewable energy sources.