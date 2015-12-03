EN
    16:26, 03 December 2015

    Abu-Dhabi Day to be held in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM One of the brightest events of this winter - Abu Dhabi Day - is coming to Almaty December 12.

    According to the organizers, the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority and Etihad Airways, the big atrium of MEGA-2 Shopping and Entertainment Centre will turn into a magic world of fairy Arabia. The guests will attend family master-classes, an Arabic market, New Year gift bazaars, mehendi and Arabic make-up, a thematic photo-zone, fascinating lectures about shopping, an interactive program on the scene and many other events.

    One of the main events will be a draw of a trip voucher for two, an official statement reads.

    Fashion lectures from Kazakhstani designers about shopping in Abu-Dhabi and 2016 fashion trends will be organized as well. The little guests of the festival will be offered an “Abu-Dhabi for Children” platform and a mini-theatre studio.

