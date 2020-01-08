Abu Dhabi hotels host highest ever guest numbers

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The hospitality sector in Abu Dhabi reported impressive growth across all major KPIs during the last quarter of 2019, and with 4.7 million guests, the emirate's hotels have posted the highest ever figure for year-to-date guests numbers, revealed the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, WAM reports.

The figures were presented during DCT Abu Dhabi's regular industry development meeting which sees key representatives from Abu Dhabi's hotels and industry partners highlighting the latest trends and developments relating to tourism in the emirate.

The quarterly meeting's agenda included presentations on the latest statistical data for the fourth quarter of 2019, details about how DCT Abu Dhabi is building future demand through close industry collaborations, an update of strategic projects, as well as information about the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Acting Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, «While it has been a successful year, there have undoubtedly been challenges in the market, meaning the industry development meeting is a crucial forum to discuss our key strategies and initiatives through face-to-face dialogue so we can share collaborative ideas, disseminate key messages, and ensure we are all working together to deliver excellence throughout our destination.»

Details of DCT Abu Dhabi’s Tactical Summer Campaign to increase visitors during the traditionally quiet summer months was discussed. Discussions also covered the launch of the Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau’s China-MICE Advisory Committee, the first-ever dedicated committee in China which aims to tap into the ever-growing Chinese MICE market by engaging with high-level key players.

Attendees were then given an update of DCT Abu Dhabi’s key strategic projects, where Abu Dhabi Events Bureau unveiled its calendar of events scheduled to take place in 2020, which aims to boost levels of awareness, participation and visitation to the emirate.

While DCT Abu Dhabi’s strategies for expanding its source markets and footprint were also discussed, the meeting concluded with a debate over how Dubai Expo 2020 is expected to boost tourism metrics throughout the UAE as a whole.