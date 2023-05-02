Abu Dhabi named smartest city in MENA Region and 13th globally

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM For the third consecutive year, Abu Dhabi ranked as the smartest city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for 2023, according to the IMD Smart City Index released by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland in collaboration with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), WAM reports.

The International Institute for Management Development (IMD) has released its annual study on smart city development, surveying 120 residents in 118 cities worldwide. Abu Dhabi surpassed several international capitals to rank 13th globally out of the 141 cities included in the current ranking. The study evaluated current infrastructure and digital services available to residents, relying on variables related to residents' perception and interaction with government efforts in five main pillars: health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities (work and education system), and governance.

Smart cities contribute to the development of many key sectors in the emirate, such as the smart transportation sector and the smart economy, which is based on advanced software that helps develop many sectors such as supply, delivery, and joint support services.

Additionally, interactive platforms are built with the public to identify their needs and aspirations and interact with them transparently, placing them at the centre of government work, in addition to developing and facilitating access to services for citizens.

The Smart Cities Index issued by IMD is considered an important reference for international organisations, decision-makers, and institutions to measure the impact of national strategies in enhancing levels of welfare, achieving progress, and promoting the quality of life for people.