Abu Dhabi returns to 100% operating capacity across all commercial activities, tourist attractions

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved a return to 100 percent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the emirate, WAM reports.

It has also approved an extension of the green pass validity period from 14 to 30 days for those who are fully vaccinated.

Continued wearing of masks is required in indoor spaces. The updates are effective from Friday, 29th April, 2022, in line with the maintained low COVID-19 infection rate.