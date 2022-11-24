Abu Dhabi set to host world's largest championship for math puzzles in December

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Abu Dhabi is set to host the Kenken International Championship 2022, the largest math puzzle championship in the world. The championship, which will take place on December 17, 2022 at Khalifa University, will be held in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), and marks the first time the event has been hosted outside of the USA.

Abu Dhabi hosting this international championship for the first time is a culmination of ADRO’s continued efforts to bring prominent and specialized events to Abu Dhabi to consolidate the Emirate’s standing as a leading and capable destination for major activities in all sectors and fields, WAM reports.

Moreover, hosting this championship is a direct reflection of ADRO’s commitment to participating in pioneering international events to highlight the Emirate’s position as a preferred destination for international talents to live, work and thrive. In addition to showcasing the opportunities available to Abu Dhabi’s international community that empowers them to achieve their utmost potential in a stable and progressive ecosystem.

Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Residents Office, said: «By hosting this major championship for the first time in Abu Dhabi, we seek to attract the brightest minds and talents to Abu Dhabi and provide them with a unique opportunity to settle here and contribute to the Emirate’s diversification efforts and its march toward continued excellence.»

«This championship is an unprecedented opportunity for the youth in the Emirate to showcase their skills and talent and represent the UAE in this prestigious international event,» he added.

KenKen International Championship, which is held annually, sees the participation of students of all ages and aims to encourage school and university students to positively use their intellectual competencies and skills. The championship’s name is inspired by the world-famous Japanese puzzle game, ‘KenKen’ or ‘Kendo’, which is published in more than 150 newspapers worldwide, including the New York Times and The Times. To date, more than one million puzzle books of the popular game have been sold.

KenKen puzzles seek to raise the intelligence of players. In a specialised survey, 92% of participants stated that KenKen improved their logical thinking, and 84% of participants stated that it helped enhance their problem-solving skills.

ADRO encourages talented school students of all ages to participate in the championship in Abu Dhabi, in a bid to support and motivate them to develop their skills and talents in a positive way, while embracing creativity, advancement, and prosperity.

Students interested in participating in the championship are required to register before November 30 via the official KenKen website: kenkenuae.com/KIC2022AD.

Photo: WAM