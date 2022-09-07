Abu Dhabi to get its own Michelin Guide

DUBAI: The Michelin Guide is coming to Abu Dhabi, it was confirmed on Tuesday night in the UAE’s capital, The Arab News reports.

The awards ceremony is slated to happen in November, hot on the heels of Dubai’s first-ever Michelin Guide that was unveiled in June.

In Dubai, 11 eateries earned the coveted stars — with 9 spots earning one star and two restaurants earning two stars.

The Dubai list included the world’s first unlicensed restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star and one of the rare Indian eateries to get a nod.

One star went to Al-Muntaha, 11 Woodfire, Armani/Ristorante, Hakkasan, Hoseki, Ossiano, Tasca by Jose Avillez, Torno Subito and Tresind Studio.

Meanwhile Il Ristorante - Niko Romito, with its Italian fare, and French cuisine-based Stay by Yannick Alleno received two stars.

No restaurants received the extremely rare three star award.



