EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:22, 07 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Abu Dhabi to get its own Michelin Guide

    None
    DUBAI: The Michelin Guide is coming to Abu Dhabi, it was confirmed on Tuesday night in the UAE’s capital, The Arab News reports.

    The awards ceremony is slated to happen in November, hot on the heels of Dubai’s first-ever Michelin Guide that was unveiled in June.

    In Dubai, 11 eateries earned the coveted stars — with 9 spots earning one star and two restaurants earning two stars.

    The Dubai list included the world’s first unlicensed restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star and one of the rare Indian eateries to get a nod.

    One star went to Al-Muntaha, 11 Woodfire, Armani/Ristorante, Hakkasan, Hoseki, Ossiano, Tasca by Jose Avillez, Torno Subito and Tresind Studio.

    Meanwhile Il Ristorante - Niko Romito, with its Italian fare, and French cuisine-based Stay by Yannick Alleno received two stars.

    No restaurants received the extremely rare three star award.



    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!