Abu Dhabi to host 5th International Trade Development Week

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Abu Dhabi will host the 5th International Trade Development Week.

The annual conference, which is organised by the Ministry of Economy, will be launched by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and attended by Mukhisa Kitoy, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, WAM reports.

It will also see participation by over 800 people, including more than 200 leading government officials and representatives of quasi-governmental companies and private sector companies in the UAE, as well as heads and representatives of regional and international economic and development organisations and international investment companies.

The conference will take place at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr hotel on 20th and 21st November, 2018, under the slogan, 'The Global Partnership to Combat Illegal Trade and Protect Intellectual Property Rights', to enhance the UAE's stature and promote international trade.

It is also a global platform for exchanging ideas and exploring best international practices, to overcome challenges facing international trade and establish partnerships to eliminate illegal cross-border trade.

Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs, said that the UAE has a prominent regional and international economic reputation, and is a leading player in global trade, as it is a key regional trading partner and a strategic gateway for the exchange of goods and services.

He added that the current edition of the conference aims to promote international action to counter the risks of illegal cross-border trade, and will witness a senior ministerial meeting that will address recent global developments in combatting such practices, as well as discussions and seminars that will be attended by over 100 speakers.

The conference's participants will include many regional and international organisations, such as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, the International Crime Organisation, the International Customs Network, the European Anti-Fraud Office, OLAF, the European Commission, the International Air Transport Association, IATA, the Transnational Anti-Illicit Trade Coalition, and the Global Free Zones, as well as speakers and experts from around the world.