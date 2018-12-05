Abu Dhabi to host inaugural Digital Economy Summit

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The inaugural Digital Economy Conference, DEC 2018, will be held in the nation's capital, Abu Dhabi.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Summit will take place on 16th and 17th December at the Emirates Palace, WAM reports.

DEC 2018, organised by the Council of Arab Economic Unity within the League of Arab States, will illustrate and discuss a vision for the digital economy throughout the region with government representatives from the 22 Arab League countries.

The Summit's objective is to present and discuss the results of a strategic study conducted in partnership with Cairo University and with the contribution of various institutions in Europe and the US. Government representatives will debate the process of defining an ambitious agenda for a regional digital economy. Assessments on key technology investments will be shared, envisaging the development of a common technology framework for the 22 member states of the Arab League, as governments collaborate in the pursuit of economic and societal development.

DEC 2018 will assess key benefits and challenges related to the advent of disruptive technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Big Data, Robotics, 3D Printing, systems for Electric Cars.