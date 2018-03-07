Abu Dhabi to present tourism attractions at ITB Berlin

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is spearheading a large delegation of partners and stakeholders from the emirate's tourism proposition on a visit to Germany to attend ITB Berlin - one of the world's largest tourism trade fairs, WAM reports.

The event runs from 7th to 11th March and is expected to attract 10,000 exhibitors and organisations from more than 180 countries. At least 110,000 visitors are also anticipated to visit the trade fair.



Joining the Abu Dhabi pavilion at the Berlin Exhibitions Ground will be 48 partners and stakeholders representing 95 products, with four Corporate Corners dedicated to Etihad Airways, Yas Island, Danat Hotel & Resorts and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.



The delegation will be aiming to capitalise on the record numbers of hotel guests visiting the emirate which in 2017 numbered 4.87 million - a rise of almost 10 per cent on the previous year.



The number of guests staying in Abu Dhabi city last year rose by 10.3% to reach 4,295,030 across its 131 hotels and hotel apartments, which provide 26,821 rooms.



In January this year, the emirate recorded a 7.4% increase in the number of guests compared to January 2017 with 437,228 hotels guests checking in.



Mubarak Al Nuaimi, Director, Promotions and Overseas Offices, DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "We have attended ITB Berlin for more than a decade as it is one of the world's largest and most prestigious travel exhibitions and an excellent vehicle to promote the emirate's tourism credentials on a global stage.



"Our German guests now represent our eighth largest overseas source market and second largest market from Europe with more than 135,000 staying in our 162 hotels and hotel apartments last year. The Germans' average length of stay of four and a half nights also makes them the longest staying nationality from around the world, while also providing a large percentage of our visiting cruise passengers. We have seen a remarkable 22 per cent rise in our German guests this January compared to last year with 13,500 Germans staying with us. While in Germany, we will be seeking out new business opportunities, developing our strategy with our overseas offices and working on our relationships with our existing partners. We will also be announcing exciting projects in Abu Dhabi which will be new to the market."



On show in Berlin will be DCT Abu Dhabi's new comprehensive digital initiative which will act as a ‘one-stop-shop' for all cultural information for the emirate of Abu Dhabi.



The initiative, launched last month as part of UAE Innovation Month and called ‘Abu Dhabi Culture', allows users to gain instant access to all aspects of cultural life and heritage in the emirate via their mobile phones. The initiative includes a website as the main hub for information, a Mobile App on both iOS and Android, a Social Media presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube as well as Podcasts on Soundcloud and iTunes, which will feature weekly broadcasts of cultural topics and discussions with experts.



New hotels joining the delegation include The Abu Dhabi Edition, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl and Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island.



DCT Abu Dhabi has been promoting the emirate at ITB Berlin since 2005 and will be joined this year by the emirate's national airline Etihad Airways along with leading hotels, destination management companies, tour operators and attractions. Louvre Abu Dhabi, which opened its doors to the public in November of last year, will also be participating.



Photo: dandubai.ru