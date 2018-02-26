Abu-Dhabi Tour: Astana racer wins 3rd place

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Member of Kazakhstan's cycling team "Astana" Miguel Angel Lopez has won the third place in the final general classification of the Abu-Dhabi Tour, Kazinform cites astanaproteam.kz.

Lopez attacked from the leading group with 4,2 km to the top of Jebel Hafeet, the last climb of the final 5th stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour. He was leading the race for 2 km, while later the Spaniard Alejandro Valverde was able to bridge to him. The riders have arrived together at the finish: Valverde was faster in sprint, taking the stage win as well as the final general classification.

It should be noted that it is the third time "Astana" is celebrating success in the race on the territory of the Arab Peninsula. Earlier the second place was taken by Magnus Cort and Alexey Lutsenko was the one who won the Oman Tour.

