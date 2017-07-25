Abu Dhabi University to open new dorm for women in Sept 2017

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM -- Abu Dhabi University, ADU, has announced its plans to inaugurate the new extension to its female dormitory with the start of the 2017-2018 academic year.

Designed to cater to the rise in demand for on-campus student housing, which already accommodates 408 students in segregated male and female dorms, the AED17.5 million project adds 93 rooms spanning over 4,200sq m that can accommodate 144 female students.



The extension is set to offer state-of-the-art services and facilities, such as a multi-purpose hall, a gym, discussion and reading rooms, several service rooms and outdoor courtyards.



Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ADU's Executive Board explained that the project is a key element of the University's strategic commitment to the pursuit of excellence, and ensuring that its campus infrastructure and facilities meet international standards, WAM reports.



"ADU works relentlessly to provide our students with a conducive environment that fosters creativity and innovation and encourages them to excel on an academic and personal level. We strive to ensure that our graduates stand out amongst their peers and are fully qualified to provide the diverse human capital needs of the Abu Dhabi government's policy agenda and its Economic Vision 2030," said Bin Harmal.



The university currently hosts more than 7,000 students from 70 nationalities across its campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The number is expected to rise as its new postgraduate campus in Dubai opens in the academic year 2017-2018