Abul Khair Khan memorial unveiled in Aktobe region (PHOTO)

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - In honor of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate Abul Khair Khan memorial has been unveiled in Ayteke Bi district of Aktobe region.

It bears to remind that Abul Khair Khan was leader of the Kazakh Little Jüz (western Kazakhstan). During this period, the Little Jüz participated in the 1723-1730 war against the Dzunghars, following their "Great Disaster" invasion of Kazakh territories. Under his leadership Kazakh people defeated Dzungar forces at the Bulanty river in 1726 and in the battle of Anrakay in 1729. He was one the most prominent Kazakh khans. The attendees laid flowers at the newly monument of Abul Khair Khan. In addition, the event held a fair of craftsmen, photo exhibition, aitys akyns (competition of poets), and a conference. The search for Abul Khai Khan's grave took about 10 years. Domestic and foreign scholars participated in the identification of the remains of the khan. The opening ceremony was attended by guests from many regions of the country including state and public figures of Kazakhstan, MPs, and descendants of the khan, as well as governor of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev, governor of Kostanay region Arhimed Mukhambetov, deputy of the Senate Yeleusin Sagindikov, executive secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sports Kuatzhan Ualiyev, director of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan Darkhan Mynbayev, and chief architect of the project Bek Ibrayev.