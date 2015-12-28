Abykayev elected member of Senate’s Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurtai Abykayev was elected a member of the Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security of the Senate.

Forty four Senators voted for the corresponding decree at today's plenary session. According to the Speaker of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, until 2007 Nurtai Abykayev worked as chairman of the Senate. In conclusion, Mr. Tokayev congratulated Mr. Abykayev on the resumption of his parliamentary activity. It bears to remind that 25 December President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev appointed Nurtai Abykayev deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Akorda also reported that Nurtai Abykayev was relieved of the post of Chairman of National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.