Academic year comes to end for 3,7 mln schoolchildren in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – This academic year has come to an end for over 3,7 million students in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Enlightenment.

According to the ministry, some 172,000 students graduated from Grade 11. Of these, 6,800 are eligible for the Altyn belgi badge. Over 288,000 students finished their studies at Grade 9.

Some 2,8 million students of Grades 1-10 will spend their summer at over 10,000 summer and recreation camps across the country.

Those kids willing to spend some time to develop additional skills can attend hobby clubs during summer months. Up to 11,000 hobby clubs for aspiring scientists, musicians, artists, ecologists will operate in Kazakhstan this summer.

Schoolchildren will also get a chance to travel to sacred places across Kazakhstan, train at sports camps and learn foreign languages at language courses.