EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:16, 24 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Academy of Justice planned to be opened in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to open the Academy of Justice, head of the supervisory judicial board on cases of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan Abai Rakhmetulin informed at the CCS press conference.

    He informed that a lot of changes were planned within the reforms of the judiciary system. "It is planned to transform a justice institution into academy of justice, which will have three institutes: graduate school, institute of qualification development and a research institute. This approach is believed improve the sphere significantly," A. Rakhmetulin noted.

    Tags:
    Courts 100 specific steps News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!