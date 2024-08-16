Accelerator is a tool of SDGs achievement - Senate Speaker

Astana hosted today a presentation of SDG IMPACT REPORT 2024 prepared by the UN Sustainable Development Goals Accelerator Office, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The joint initiative of the Kazakh Senate’s Public Project Office, Maqsut Narikbayev University and Akmola region’s administration includes a package of solutions and propositions on improvement of legislation and sustainable development of regions.

Speaker of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev, heads of international organizations’ representative offices in Kazakhstan, and experts of research institutions participated in the discussion, the Senate’s press service said.

Maulen Ashimbayev noted that the Accelerator of the Senate’s Public Project Office is a unique initiative and is aimed at the development of new ideas and concrete propositions on the country’s sustainable development.

“In July, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the 2029 National Development Plan. The approaches outlined in this document mostly aim at the facilitation of achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals at the national and regional levels. The Accelerator, in turn, is a tool of achievement of the SDGs in all areas,” said the Senate Speaker.

The presentation of the SDG IMPACT REPORT 2024 is a result of the Accelerator’s 100-day work. The report contains propositions on improvement of the legislation and project documentation on pilot projects and initiatives implemented in Akmola region.

“The Accelerator’s success was preconditioned, first of all, by active engagement of senators-supervisors. The uniqueness of this project is that we managed to unite governmental officials, representatives of quasi-public sector, researchers, international organizations, mass media and other experts,” Altair Akhmetov, Head of the MIND says.

President’s Advisor for Science and Innovations Kunsulu Zakariya, top officials of Akmola region, UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, Michaela Friberg-Storey, UNDP Permanent Representative in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia, Parliament deputies participated in the event.