EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:00, 20 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Access to world's best textbooks to advance Kazakh education - expert

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The project on the translation of the world's best textbooks into Kazakh will help advance education in Kazakhstan, said the director of the Institute of Eurasian Integration, Gani Nygymetov.

    Today, Astana is hosting an international research-to-practice conference discussing The New Humanitarian Knowledge. 100 New Textbooks in Kazakh project.

    According to Mr. Nygymetov, the project initiated by the Head of State and implemented by the National Translation Bureau will provide Kazakhstani students with an access to the most up-to-date knowledge and help them succeed both professionally and personally.

    As previously reported, the National Translation Bureau in cooperation with leading universities has already translated the first 18 textbooks on various subjects, including philosophy, sociology, psychology, linguistics, anthropology, economics, etc.

     

    Tags:
    Education Modernization 3.0 Education and Science Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!