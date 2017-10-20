Access to world's best textbooks to advance Kazakh education - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The project on the translation of the world's best textbooks into Kazakh will help advance education in Kazakhstan, said the director of the Institute of Eurasian Integration, Gani Nygymetov.

Today, Astana is hosting an international research-to-practice conference discussing The New Humanitarian Knowledge. 100 New Textbooks in Kazakh project.

According to Mr. Nygymetov, the project initiated by the Head of State and implemented by the National Translation Bureau will provide Kazakhstani students with an access to the most up-to-date knowledge and help them succeed both professionally and personally.

As previously reported, the National Translation Bureau in cooperation with leading universities has already translated the first 18 textbooks on various subjects, including philosophy, sociology, psychology, linguistics, anthropology, economics, etc.