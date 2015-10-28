Accession of Kazakhstan to WTO to help deepen trade relations with Central Asian countries

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The accession of Kazakhstan to the WTO will help to deepen trade relations with Central Asian countries, Minister of Economic Integration of Kazakhstan Zhanar Aitzhanova said at the 5th Central Asian Trade Forum in Almaty.

"Kazakhstan stands for close cooperation and development of trade with Central Asia. The total trade turnover of Kazakhstan with the world countries made USD 120 bln. The key trade partners are the EU member states, about 45% of the external trade turnover falls at them, Russia takes about 16%, China - 16%. Meanwhile, just about 4.7% falls at Central Asian countries," she informed.

Z. Aitzhanova noted that despite the fact the there is a duty free regime functioning between the countries of the region, so-called non-tariff and administrative barriers and discriminatory indirect taxes hamper development of the trade and economic ties. Besides, non-transparent procedures of customs processing and the barriers in the transport sphere arising from ill-developed infrastructure have their own negative impact.

"In this regard the membership of Kazakhstan in the WTO will assist in liberalization of the external trade of the Kazakhstan in general and in deepening of trade with Central Asian countries in particular," the Minister emphasized.