Accession to WTO gives Kazakhstan right to take part in development of rules of world trade - expert

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will be able to take part in development of the world trade rules, director of the Department of Trade Negotiations of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Medvedev said commenting Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO.

"The most important part is that representatives of Kazakhstan will be able to take part in development of the world trade rules and accordingly develop rules preferable for Kazakhstan and the EEU. This is the biggest advantage, which is going to be a big positive factor for the companies of the country and the entire population," M. Medvedev said.

According to him, the accession of Kazakhstan to the WTO will strengthen the interests of the EEU in the WTO.

"Obviously, it will happen. Russia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan have already become members of the WTO. We hope that Belarus will join this organization soon as well. Our increased representations in the WTO will strengthen our positions. This was one of the reasons the union was established," M. Medvedev stressed.