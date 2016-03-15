Accession to WTO to enable Kazakhstan to further develop trade with Thailand - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Accession to the WTO will enable Kazakhstan to further develop trade relations with Thailand. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it at a ceremony of receiving credentials from Thai Ambassador to Kazakhstan in Akorda Palace today.

"Thailand is our important partner in South-East Asia. Our relations have traditionally developed in line with understanding and trust. Thailand backs development of confidence-building measures in Asia. it supports also the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Astana. We are grateful for this. We collaborate with Thailand in tourism, agriculture, energy and transport logistics sectors. Our accession to the WTO will enable us to develop trade and economic relations at a new level," Nazarbayev said.