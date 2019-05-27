Accident in Italy: Kazakhstan addressing issue of transporting two injured women

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani women injured after a traffic accident in Italy are in hospital, Kazinform correspondent has learned from Aibek Smadiyarov, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"Our consul is providing all necessary assistance. The relatives of the women are at their side. The condition of the injured is moderate. Yesterday the Italian doctors claimed they [women] can be transported by air. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, jointly with the Ministry of Healthcare, is working on the issue of transporting these citizens to Kazakhstan by air ambulance. However, Kazakh and Italian doctors' consultation is needed in this regard. In the near future, this issue will be resolved," Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

It is to be recalled that a bus carrying foreign tourists overturned May 22 in the Province of Siena, Italy. 9 Kazakhstanis were among those injured. According to Italian doctors, among the injured Kazakhstanis, there is a woman with a spinal fracture and another one with broken collarbone and three ribs. The other injured Kazakhstanis refused hospitalization and continued their tour.