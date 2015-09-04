Accidental shooting during wedding party in S Kazakhstan leaves two dead

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A gun accidentally discharged during a wedding in Mankent village of South Kazakhstan region, killing 2 and wounding 3 people, a police source said.

According to the head of Sairam district police Lieutenant Colonel Daniyar Meirhana, on one of the streets villagers gathered to greet the motorcade of the newlyweds. One of the guests took the hunting rifle to fire in the air to ‘add to the atmosphere'. The hinting rifle accidently fired while the suspect was preparing for shooting in the air. The bullet hit two women and injured three more people. The victims, born in 1992 and 1989, have died on the spot. Pre-trial investigation was launched.