According to preliminary information, no Kazakhstanis among victims of terrorist attack in Istanbul

"In accordance with the current information, there were no citizens of Kazakhstan among the victims of the terrorist attack in Istanbul. Further detailed information will be provided as soon as possible," A. Zhainakov said.

As earlier reported, two suicide bombers attacked the main airport of Istanbul on Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov already expressed condolences to the people of Turkey over the terrorist attack in Istanbul.

The flights by Turkish Airlines from Astana and Almaty to Istanbul have been canceled today.