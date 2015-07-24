Account for donation for people suffering from consequences of mudslide in Almaty opened

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The regional entrepreneurship chamber of Almaty established a headquarters on rendering assistance to people who suffer from the consequences of the mudslide in the city, the committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan reports.

"The headquarters is located in the Entrepreneurs Support Center at 160 Dostyk Ave. in Almaty (tel.: 8 727 331 01 33). Products, clothes, etc. for the people who were affected by the mudslide in Almaty are received in the headquarters. The headquarters is open 9 am to 9 pm. Besides, a bank account was opened for donations to help people - RBK BANK, ИИК KZ 088210339812162864," the statement reads.