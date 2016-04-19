Accounts Committee marks 20th jubilee (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Accounts Committee for Control over the National Budget celebrates today its 20th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

At a ceremonial meeting, Chairman of the Accounts Committee Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin told that his organization has held 734 control activities which aimed at checking utilization of 26 trln tenge of budgetary funds. “The total amount of audit exceptions which were revealed exceeded 4 trln tenge, 1 trln 300 bln of which falls on 2015. More than 316 bln tenge were returned to the budget,” said he.

According to him, this sum exceeds the government’s spending (9 bln tenge) on maintaining the Accounting Committee by 35 times.

