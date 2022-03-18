EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:27, 18 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Accounts Committee to be reformed into Supreme Chamber of Audits

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the President’s task the Accounts Committee will be reformed into the Supreme Chamber of Audits, Kazinform reports.

    «The Accounts Committee will be reformed into the Supreme Chamber of Audits. As a result, the parliamentary control will grow. All this requires amendments to some legislative acts, including the Constitution. All the corresponding amendments will be studied jointly with the concerned state bodies,» Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!