Accounts Committee to be reformed into Supreme Chamber of Audits

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the President’s task the Accounts Committee will be reformed into the Supreme Chamber of Audits, Kazinform reports.

«The Accounts Committee will be reformed into the Supreme Chamber of Audits. As a result, the parliamentary control will grow. All this requires amendments to some legislative acts, including the Constitution. All the corresponding amendments will be studied jointly with the concerned state bodies,» Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said.