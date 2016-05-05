Accreditation centre to be very practical and useful for athletes – FISU representative

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In an interview with the almaty2017.com the FISU Development Director Laurent Briel told that the accreditation centre in "Pyramid" located in the ‘Athletes' Village will be very practical and useful for the athletes and officials that will take part in the events.

“Recently, I have visited the ‘Pyramid” and FISU office located in the ‘Athletes’ Village and I would like to note that they are really fantastic. It will be very practical and useful not only for those who work in the accreditation department but also for the athletes and officials. I am very satisfied“, stressed Laurent Briel.

In addition to that Laurent Briel noted that he had a plenty of successful and fruitful meetings with the Accreditation Department of the Winter Universiade.

“I must say that I am very impressed by the progress and management of the department. They are doing in a good way. For sure, we still have a lot of work to do in order to reach our goal. However, right now we are on a good track, going step by step. There are still some pending questions that we will solve with the Organising Committee and FISU, so that to be sure that all the accreditation aspects will be solved and meet the international standards“, concluded Laurent Briel.

As is known, these days the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Delegation inspects Almaty. During the inspection visit the FISU Headquarters evaluates the preparation level of the Winter Universiade venues and conducts working meetings with the Organising Committee Departments.

