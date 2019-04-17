Accreditation of foreign journalists ahead of Jun 9 Presidential election in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Media accreditation for journalists wishing to cover the upcoming presidential election is now open, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

The election of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan will take place on June 9, 2019.

The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan wishes to note that foreign journalists may observe the election upon securing a certificate of permanent or temporary accreditation issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Foreign media representatives may be accompanied by one translator upon presentation of their accreditation certificate.

The application process for accreditation of foreign journalists closes on June 3, 2019 - five (5) working days prior to the election day.



More information is available on the MFA website.