Accreditation of Winter Universiade-2017 participating countries to start Jan 29

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The accreditation of the delegations of the countries participating in the World Winter Universiade-2017 in Almaty will start on January 29, Kazinform learnt from Head of the Directorate for Preparation and Holding Winder Universiade-2017 Asset Abdualiyev.

“We have already sent invitations to foreign national federations of student’s sport – the members of the FISU. The accreditation of the delegations will start a year prior to the event,” he adds.

"Around 2,000 sportsmen from 55 countries will attend the event. We expect to have 30,000 foreign guests and tourists. 3,000 volunteers from various regions of the country will be involved in the event," noted Abdualiyev.

Recall that the Winter Universiade will be held in Almaty from January 29 through February 8, 2017. The athletes will compete in 12 types of sports on 8 sites.