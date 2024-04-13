ACI exports stand at JD1.776bln in Q1 2024 - Statistics

Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI)'s export amounted to JD1.776 billion during the first quarter of this year, compared to JD1.813 billion for the same period last year 2023, Petra reports.

According to statistics obtained by "Petra," exports of 5 sectors recorded an increase, while the rest decreased by a rate ranging between 1% for the engineering, electrical industries and information technology sector, and 48% for the mining industries sector.



The United States, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and India accounted for more than half of ACI’s exports during the first quarter of the current year, recording a value of JD1.261 billion, the figures showed.



During the first quarter of this year, the ACI’s exports to the United States recorded an increase of 128%, reaching about JD638 million, compared to JD279 million for the same period last year, making it at the forefront of the Arab and foreign countries that import the ACI's most exports.



Meanwhile, ACI's exports to Saudi Arabia went up by 3% during the first quarter of this year, reaching about JD209 million, compared to JD203 million for the same period last year.



According to the monthly statistical data, the chamber’s exports surged during the first quarter of the current year to Iraq to about JD267 million, compared to JD188 million for the same period last year, marking an increase of 20%.



On the other hand, the chamber’s exports to India during the first quarter of this year recorded a decline of 57%, falling to about JD138 million, compared to JD321 million for the same period last year.