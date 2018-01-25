ACSH, Russian Presidential Academy of Public Administration step up coop

ASTANA-MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana Alikhan Baimenov and Rector of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) Vladimir Mau signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations, Kazinform has learnt from the hub's press service.

There is a plan to conduct joint educational and research activities, participation in seminars and scientific conferences on topical issues of public administration in the framework of the memorandum.



During the visit to Moscow Alikhan Baimenov moderated the session of the Gaidar Forum on the issues of the competencies of CIS civil servants. Within the framework of the session there was an exchange of experience on training of personnel for public administration.

Participants were presented with presentations of educational projects of leading universities and organizations in the field of public administration of Kazakhstan, Russia, Moldova, Armenia, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.



Gaidar Forum is an international scientific and practical conference, which brought together well-known scientists, representatives of government bodies, public and political figures and businessmen from different countries - more than 15 thousand participants.



ACSH is an institutional platform for the continuous exchange of experience and knowledge in the field of civil service. Currently, 38 countries are the members of ACHS, including the countries of the America, the EU, the CIS, the Caucasus and ASEAN.