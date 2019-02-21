Acting CEO of KazAgro Holding named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The powers of chairman of the board of directors of KazAgro Holding JSC Rustem Kurmanov were prematurely terminated due to a transfer to another appointment by the decree of the only shareholder.

Yelnar Zholdassov was appointed as an acting chairman of the board of directors, the holding's press service reports.



Zholdassov, born in 1979, is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, and the Buketov Karaganda State University.



Prior to appointment he has been acting as a managing director of finance, member of the board of KazAgro Holding.