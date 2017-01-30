Acting Chairman of NITEC appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Alnur Yermagambetov appointed acting Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Information Technologies" (NITEC), the company's press service reports.

Starting 30 January Alnur Yermagambetov will work as acting Chairman of the Board, in accordance with its decision of January 27, 2017. Mr Yermagambetov previously served as Chairman of the Board of JSC "Astana Innovations".

Alnur Yermagambetov was born in 1978 in Almaty. He graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh State University (Ph.D., 2004) and a joint MBA course Maastricht School of Management and International Business Academy (2009).

From 2008 to 2015 Yermagambetov worked for Hewlett-Packard. In 2016 he headed the branch of HP Global Trading B.V. in Kazakhstan.