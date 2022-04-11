Acting head of Kazakh PM’s press service named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kanat Kulshmanov is appointed the acting head of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service, Kazinform learnt from the primeminister.kz.

Graduated from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

He started his career in 2007 at Kazinform news agency. Over the years he worked as a press secretary of the Governor of Aktobe region, director of the PR Department of the Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Ministry.

From June 2021 up to the present headed the press service of the KazMunaiGas National Company JSC.